Recounting the sarin deadly nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult 30 years ago, a former emergency room physician described the terror of having to treat large numbers of patients without knowing what happened to them in the very first stage of the incident.

Around 8 a.m. on March 20, 1995, Aum members released sarin in train cars on three subway lines in the Japanese capital during the morning rush hour, leaving 14 people dead and over 6,000 others injured.

At 8:16 a.m. that day, the Tokyo Fire Department informed St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo's Chuo Ward that an explosion had occurred on the subway system.