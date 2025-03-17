Britain's government wants to tame its ballooning bill for supporting people with disabilities and long-term health conditions which, despite the cost, leaves many claimants distressed or struggling to find work.

Annual spending on incapacity and disability benefits already exceeds the country's defense budget and is set to top £100 billion ($129 billion) by 2030 according to official forecasts, up from £65 billion now.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned this week that the welfare arrangements he inherited from the previous government were "indefensible economically and morally" and he wanted to see more people back in work. His government is expected to propose changes next week.