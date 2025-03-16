The stationing of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, as proposed by Britain and France as part of a ceasefire agreement with Russia, is a question for Kyiv to decide and not Moscow, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have been rushing to consolidate military support for Ukraine as U.S. Preident Donald Trump presses for a peace deal with Russia. Starmer hosted a virtual meeting on Saturday with Macron and other non-U.S. allies of Ukraine.

"Ukraine is sovereign. If it asks for allied forces to be on its territory, it's not something for Russia to accept or not," Macron said in a joint interview with several French regional newspapers published late on Saturday.