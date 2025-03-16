At least 33 people were killed and dozens more injured Saturday when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, officials said.
Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.
Eight people died in Kansas in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles, caused by low visibility during a "severe dust storm," local police said.
