The private clubs are discreet, lavish and sometimes very large, and they are quietly opening around Tokyo to cater mainly to Chinese businesspeople seeking a certain high-end experience. These establishments are hard to find unless you know where to look. But once inside, you know you are there.

"It felt like an Arabian palace," said one visitor to a Nishiazabu club operating out of a condo once owned by a Japanese celebrity. “It’s the kind of place used for high-end entertaining. A friend of mine used this facility once and was billed around ¥10 million ($68,000).”

He remarked on the plush carpets, the chandeliers and the view of Roppongi Hills in the background. A dedicated chef is on hand to prepare gourmet meals, and premium alcohol is generously served.