NASA and Space X successfully launched a rocket carrying a multinational crew, including Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, following a postponement earlier in the week.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft Endurance, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, lifted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket shortly after 7:03 p.m. The vehicle is now en route to the International Space Station (ISS), with NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, and Onishi on board. It will take approximately 28.5 hours for Dragon to dock with the ISS.

Once aboard, the Crew-10 mission will relieve those currently aboard the ISS, including NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stationed on the orbiting outpost since June.