Fukui Prefecture enjoyed a 20% increase in visitors over the 11 months since an extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line opened in the region.

Still, how to increase the number of tourists who stay at local hotels will remain a key issue in the second year of the new section, which opened on March 16 last year between Tsuruga and Kanazawa stations in the Hokuriku region.

"The number of visitors from the Kanto and Shinetsu regions, viewed as a key task amid the weak yen and rising prices, is increasing. It's a big step forward," Fukui Gov. Tatsuji Sugimoto told a news conference in late January, emphasizing the impact of the extension. The line connects Hokuriku and Kanto, which includes Tokyo, via Shinetsu.