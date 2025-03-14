It’s been less than two months since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office and released a torrent of orders targeting elite higher education, and universities are already making clear they’re shifting course.

Harvard University terminated a librarian this month who ripped down a poster of Israeli hostages at a pro-Palestine rally, while Yale University’s law school placed a pro-Palestinian research scholar on leave over allegations that she has ties to a group subject to U.S. sanctions.

At Cornell University, a group called Students for Justice in Palestine faces suspension after disrupting a "Pathways for Peace” event on campus this week, and the University of California, Los Angeles — rocked last year by anti-Zionist rallies and accusations of mistreatment of Jewish students — created a new initiative to combat antisemitism. Columbia University, the scene of some of the most dramatic protests against Israel, said it was punishing students who occupied a building almost a year ago and will transform its approach to managing demonstrations.