A new study released for World Sleep Day on Friday finds that, on average, people in Japan get the least amount of sleep among surveyed nations, but may have the most regular sleep cycles.

According to data released by Pokemon Sleep , a popular sleep-tracking app that was released in 2023, users in Japan on average get 7 hours, 1 minute of sleep on weekdays and 7 hours, 28 minutes on weekends.

This is the lowest average among the roughly 17 million users across seven countries included in the study — the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — with the overall total average among the countries at 7 hours, 39 minutes on weekdays and 8 hours, 6 minutes on weekends. The data was collected between July 2023 to October 2024.