Two days before U.S. agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University student and Palestinian activist asked his wife if she knew what to do if immigration agents came to their door.

Noor Abdalla, Khalil's wife of more than two years, said she was confused. As a legal permanent resident of the U.S., surely Khalil did not have to worry about that, she recalls telling him.

"I didn't take him seriously. Clearly I was naive," Abdalla, a U.S. citizen who is eight months pregnant, said in her first media interview.