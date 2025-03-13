The U.K. and France are scrambling to bolster Ukraine’s negotiating position as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to force through a settlement in its war with Russia.

Europe’s only two nuclear powers are trying to pull together a plan to help guarantee security for Kyiv, with Moscow demanding that Ukraine’s military be massively scaled back as part of any settlement.

Defense ministers of Europe’s five main military powers held talks in Paris on Wednesday to coordinate on support for Ukraine amid American pullback.