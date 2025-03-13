Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings started releasing treated radioactive water from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Wednesday for the last time in fiscal 2024.

Tepco plans to discharge 7,800 tons of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, into the Pacific during the current release, which is slated to end on March 30.

The water, diluted with a large amount of seawater before being released, is discharged from a point about a kilometer offshore from where the meltdown-stricken plant is located in Fukushima Prefecture.

Tepco confirmed that the amount of tritium in the treated water is below the national safety threshold.

The company began releasing treated water into the sea in August 2023. The current round, the 11th of its kind, will increase the total amount of treated water released to 85,800 tons.

Studies of seawater and seafood by Tepco and others have shown that the amounts of tritium in them were far below the national safety thresholds.