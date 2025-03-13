Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering visiting the island of Ioto, also known as Iwo Jima, a fierce battleground in the Pacific War, on March 29, government officials said Wednesday.

He plans to attend a joint Japan-U.S. memorial service to remember the victims of the battle between the two countries in the final stages of World War II.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are also considering attending the ceremony.

No Japanese prime minister has set foot on the remote Tokyo island since a trip by Shinzo Abe in April 2013.