Nearly 100 people from across the United States joined an online meeting one recent Saturday, all wanting to know how they could help their immigrant neighbors amid U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of mass deportations.

Campaigner Yaritza Mendez offered answers, outlining plans for a nationwide network of volunteer positions and training sessions, part of a community-based effort gaining momentum since Trump pledged an "unprecedented" crackdown on the country's 11 million undocumented immigrants.

"This is the third call we've had this week, and we've already trained hundreds from across the country to ... figure out how to contribute to the movement," Mendez, with the New York-based Action Lab, a group that organizes activists, told participants.