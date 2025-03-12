Less than two weeks after Donald Trump lambasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an Oval Office confrontation, the U.S. president put the pressure on Russia to accept a ceasefire agreement hammered out with Zelenskyy’s advisers.

The accord reached in Saudi Arabia by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators for a 30-day halt in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion three years ago, now hinges on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who may have little incentive to abide by it.

"Hopefully President Putin will agree to that also, and we can get this show on the road,” Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday. "It takes two to tango.”