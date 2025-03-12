Tens of millions of Pakistanis spent at least four months breathing toxic air pollution 20 times above safe levels, in the worst winter smog season for several years, according to data analyzed by AFP.

Pakistan regularly ranks among the world's most polluted countries, with Lahore often the most polluted megacity between November and February.

AFP's analysis of data recorded since 2018 by independent air monitoring project AQICN shows the 2024-2025 winter smog season started a month earlier in October and persisted at higher levels, including in cities normally less affected by pollution.