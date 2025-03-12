Former Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte was sent to The Hague on Tuesday hours after he was arrested in Manila at the request of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as part of its probe into a "war on drugs" that defined his presidency.

Duterte, a maverick ex-mayor and former prosecutor who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, was arrested early on Tuesday, marking the biggest step yet in the ICC's probe into alleged crimes against humanity during an anti-drugs crackdown that killed thousands and drew condemnation around the world.

Duterte, 79, could become the first Asian former head of state to go on trial at the ICC.