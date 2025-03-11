The U.S. opposes language that could harm its efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, as Washington wrangled with Group of Seven allies ahead of a meeting this week, further alarming them.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will meet in the river resort of La Malbaie, Quebec, from Wednesday through Friday for the first time since President Donald Trump returned to power in January.

While the G7 meetings have been consensual since Russia's membership was suspended in March 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea, underscoring their steadfast backing for Ukraine, Trump has upended Western unity by drawing the U.S. closer to Moscow while heaping criticism on Kyiv.