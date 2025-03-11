Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, is holding a parliamentary election Tuesday with independence a key campaign theme after U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants control over the world's biggest island.

Greenland became a formal territory of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953, with Copenhagen controlling foreign affairs, defense and monetary policy.

It has had the right to hold a referendum on independence since 2009, and some locals see the election as a chance to secede.