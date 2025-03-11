Mark Carney laid the groundwork to take over as Canada’s prime minister as soon as this week, appointing a chief of staff and promising a speedy transition to a new Cabinet that he says will be focused on the economy and fighting back against U.S. tariffs.

One day after he received a resounding victory in a vote among Liberal Party members, Carney met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the trade war, national security and the handover of power. The transition to a new administration "will be seamless and it will be quick,” Carney said.

He also met with Liberal lawmakers.