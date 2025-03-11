Mark Carney laid the groundwork to take over as Canada’s prime minister as soon as this week, appointing a chief of staff and promising a speedy transition to a new Cabinet that he says will be focused on the economy and fighting back against U.S. tariffs.
One day after he received a resounding victory in a vote among Liberal Party members, Carney met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the trade war, national security and the handover of power. The transition to a new administration "will be seamless and it will be quick,” Carney said.
He also met with Liberal lawmakers.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.