Tokyo police have arrested a man in his 40s following the stabbing of a woman in her 20s near Takadanobaba Station in the capital's Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday.

Following the woman’s death, authorities plan to upgrade the charge of attempted murder against the suspect to murder.

The man told officers he had no intention of killing the victim, police said. He also said that he had been having “issues with a woman,” according to Nikkei.