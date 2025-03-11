Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he’s ready to go to jail should the International Criminal Court order his arrest over a crackdown on illegal drugs during his term that killed thousands of people.

"If that’s my fate, that’s fine I will accept it. We can’t do anything if I’m arrested or imprisoned,” he said before a crowd of Filipino supporters on Sunday at a stadium in Hong Kong, according to a video posted on Facebook by Philippine radio outfit Bombo Radyo.

Duterte, who led the Southeast Asian nation from 2016 to 2022, defended his so-called war on drugs that defined his presidency, telling his audience that he did it for them and their children. The 79-year-old is also the father of incumbent Vice President Sara Duterte.