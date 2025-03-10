Mark Carney won the race to become Canada’s next prime minister, putting the former central banker in charge of the country just as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration threatens its economic future.

The ex-Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor won the contest to lead the Liberal Party of Canada with 85.9% of the vote. The transfer of power from Justin Trudeau to Carney is expected to take place within days.

Carney, 59, takes the reins at a time when the White House is creating upheaval in the global economy — and with U.S. trading partners — with increasingly chaotic tariff announcements.