Israel ordered an immediate halt to the electricity supply in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in an effort to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages, even as it prepared for fresh talks on the future of its truce with the Palestinian militants.

Israel's decision comes a week after it blocked all aid supplies to the war-battered territory, a move reminiscent of the initial days of the war when Israel announced a "siege" on Gaza.

Hamas described the electricity cut as "blackmail," a term it had also used after Israel blocked the aid.