The National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty is set to reopen in mid-April following renovations.

The government will update the museum's displays for the Northern Territories, or the four Russian-controlled northeastern Pacific islands, and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea to experience-based types using advanced visual technologies, with the aim of encouraging young people, many of whom are believed to be indifferent to territorial issues, to take an interest in them.

The Russian-held islands off Hokkaido have long been claimed by Japan, while China claims sovereignty over the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. The museum in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward is designed to publicize Japan's position on disputed territories.