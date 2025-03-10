Residents in public housing in Sendai, where many people who survived the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, live, are rapidly aging, and residents’ associations are struggling to find people who can serve as board members to work on maintaining the communities.

“We have to make it widely recognized that we have no one who can become a new board member,” said a section leader of the Mebuki residents’ association — which comprises residents of the Moniwa No. 2 municipal-run housing complex in Sendai’s Taihaku Ward — at a regular board meeting held at the building's meeting place in early February.

The section leader gave the remark as the current board members were discussing who should succeed Yoshiaki Nakano, 76, the association’s chair, whose term will expire at the end of March.