As Japan draws lessons from the Ukraine war and prepares for a potential similar crisis closer to home, it is also taking a page from Poland's critical role in the conflict, Warsaw's envoy to Tokyo said in a recent interview.

“Japanese officials have been keen to learn from our experience, particularly in terms of how Poland has managed to not only accommodate large numbers of refugees, but also serve as a critical international resupply hub for a neighbor in need,” Ambassador Pawel Milewski told The Japan Times.

“This is something both Japanese officials and policymakers have been following closely, analyzing and trying to accommodate in their own contingency plans, saying that our experience may provide valuable lessons should Japan ever be confronted with a similar scenario in Asia,” he added.