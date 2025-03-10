Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to go all out for this summer's House of Councilors election at an annual convention of his Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo on Sunday.

"I will devote myself and make my utmost efforts to win (the upcoming Upper House election) without fail," Ishiba, who concurrently serves as LDP president, said in a speech in which he asked fellow party members to "unite and act for the nation, the people and the next era."

Ishiba did not mention how many seats the LDP is aiming to win in the election. The triennial Upper House poll comes after the LDP-Komeito ruling coalition lost its majority in last year's Lower House election.