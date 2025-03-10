The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s poor showing in last October’s general election has fueled momentum toward legislative change to allow married couples to retain different surnames.

In the aftermath of the vote, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan — the largest opposition party in the Lower House — took control of the judiciary committee in the hopes of steering the debate in the ongoing session of parliament.

Advocates for the change within the LDP have also tried to ride the rising momentum, arguing it’s time the political world addresses the psychological concerns and discomfort of those who face practical difficulties in their daily lives as a result of Japan's single-surname system.