The massive wildfire that broke out in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on Feb. 26 has been contained, the city declared Sunday.

On that day, the city also lifted the evacuation order for 882 people from 361 households in four districts.

The order is still in effect for a total of 2,424 people from 979 households, and the city is considering lifting it for more while monitoring the progress of infrastructure restoration work.

The wildfire engulfed about 2,900 hectares — around half the size of Manhattan — making it Japan's largest in more than 50 years.

It surpassed the 2,700 hectares consumed by a 1975 fire in Hokkaido.

Japan endured its hottest summer on record last year as climate change pushed up temperatures worldwide.

Then in February, Ofunato received just 2.5 millimeters of rainfall — breaking the previous record low of 4.4 mm for the month that was logged in 1967, and far below the average of 41 mm.

At least 78 buildings are believed to have been damaged, although details are still being assessed, according to the fire agency.