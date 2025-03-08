U.S. President Donald Trump wrote this week to Iran’s leadership urging the country to negotiate a new nuclear deal, days after it emerged that Tehran’s atomic activities have surged.

"I’ve written them a letter saying I hope you negotiate, because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing for them,” Trump told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Friday, when asked if he had written to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump said that while he isn’t ruling out a military intervention, he would "rather negotiate a deal.”