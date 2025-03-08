Tokyo Metro on Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of a subway derailment accident that killed five passengers and injured 64 others.

Tokyo Metro President Akiyoshi Yamamura and others laid flowers at a cenotaph near the site of the accident in the capital's Meguro Ward.

They observed a moment of silence at 9:01 a.m., the exact time the accident occurred on the Hibiya Line of the Teito Rapid Transit Authority, now Tokyo Metro, on March 8, 2000.

"It is important to pass on a lesson that safety is paramount," Yamamura said. "We will continue to operate while prioritizing efforts to improve safety."

More than 70% of Tokyo Metro's employees are now those who joined the company after the accideint, according to the company.

In the accident, the No. 8 and rearmost car of a train heading toward Nakameguro Station derailed in a curve between Nakameguro and Ebisu stations, hitting the No. 5 and No. 6 cars of a train traveling on the opposite direction.