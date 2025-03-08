A Jiji Press survey has revealed that 311, or 44%, of all 705 members of parliament think the country should introduce a selective dual surname system for married couples.

The figure far outstrips the 18% of lawmakers who believe Japan should either expand the use of maiden names or revise a law to give legal validity to maiden names, and the 1% who said that the country should maintain its current same surname system.

The survey was conducted in January-February ahead of the 50th anniversary of International Women's Day on Saturday, with valid responses coming from 472, or 67% of the total.