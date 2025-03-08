Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said that his government has canceled plans to raise the ceiling on out-of-pocket expenses for high-cost medical care in August.
Ishiba also said Friday that his government would decide a new policy on the matter by autumn.
It is the third time for the Ishiba administration to change its policy about the high-cost medical care system.
