President Emmanuel Macron has said he will launch a strategic dialogue on extending the protection offered by France's nuclear arsenal to its European partners.
Europe's primary nuclear deterrence comes from the United States and is a decades-old symbol of trans-Atlantic solidarity.
France has a much smaller nuclear arsenal than its NATO ally, but Moscow has responded to Macron's remarks by saying his nuclear rhetoric poses a threat to Russia.
