The government approved a bill Friday to tighten regulations on host clubs, aiming to curb abusive practices that force female patrons into prostitution to pay off excessive debts. The bill will now be submitted to parliament, where it will be debated.

The proposal comes as growing reports of such exploitation have drawn public outcry in recent years. Police received 2,776 consultations nationwide related to host clubs last year, with many of these cases involving women coerced into sex work to cover unpaid bills, according to the National Policy Agency.

If passed during the current parliamentary session, the revised law would take effect one month after promulgation, with some provisions implemented later.