Three workers died Friday morning after collapsing inside a manhole at a sewer construction site in the city of Oga, Akita Prefecture, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. after one worker collapsed inside the manhole, followed by two others who tried to rescue him, according to The Asahi Shimbun. They were discovered unconscious shortly after by a colleague.

Police said the men, age 29, 44 and 62, were transported to the hospital in critical condition but were later confirmed dead. The three — all residents of the city of Akita — had been repairing sewer pipes since early that morning, according to prefectural officials.

The construction project began on Monday and was commissioned by the prefectural government to replace aging sewer pipes. The workers were set to operate a valve about 4 meters underground to check if household wastewater was flowing correctly through the pipes, Asahi reported.

Police closed off a nearby prefectural road as a precaution and are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including the possibility of gas leaks, and warning residents near the scene to exercise caution.

Information from Jiji added