French President Emmanuel Macron said he’ll enter into talks on using France’s nuclear capabilities to defend European allies.

"Our nuclear deterrent protects us,” Macron said in a televised address Wednesday. "I have decided to open the strategic debate on the protection, through our deterrent, of our allies on the European continent.”

The French president’s remarks came ahead of an emergency meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday for talks on Ukraine and the continent’s wider security. Macron said his decision follows a request from Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz.