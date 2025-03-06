The wildfire in Iwate Prefecture has slowed down after two days of rain through Thursday, with the government announcing plans to offer financial support for disaster victims whose houses have been damaged.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a session of the Upper House Budget Committee on Thursday that victims of the forest fire in the city of Ofunato in the prefecture will be covered by an existing law aimed at helping disaster victims rebuild their lives. The law would offer up to ¥3 million ($20,000) to those whose houses were damaged by the fire.

“For the cost of forest disaster recovery, we would like to provide generous financial support to local governments through government subsidies,” Ishiba said. “For this case, we will work to extinguish the fire as soon as possible and provide as much support as possible to the victims.”