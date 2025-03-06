An explosion at an auto parts factory on Thursday in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, killed one person, local broadcaster CBC reported.

A dust collector inside Chuo Spring's Fujioka plant exploded shortly after 8 a.m., prompting a male employee to call the fire department, CBC quoted local officials as saying. Nineteen fire trucks were dispatched, and firefighting efforts are ongoing.

Paramedics found one employee in cardiopulmonary arrest, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's age and gender were not immediately known. Two other male employees, age 52 and 44, sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

The factory produces springs for automobiles.

Another explosion occurred at the plant in 2023, but Chuo Spring said Thursday's blast happened in a different building, the report said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.