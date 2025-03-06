When Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant went into meltdown following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, many owners left their pets behind as they evacuated the area.

As the pets grew feral, one former nuclear plant worker who felt a sense of responsibility for the situation stepped in to care for them.

Toru Akama, a 62-year-old living in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, turned his home and family home into an animal shelter, caring for the pets while looking for people to help foster them.