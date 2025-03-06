A Saitama nursery school director was arrested Tuesday for urinating in a student’s water bottle as a form of punishment, prefectural police said.

Toshifumi Miura, 24, has admitted to the charges of property destruction, saying he was “trying to scare the boy into obeying” him, NHK reported.

Miura is suspected of filling the water bottle with his urine sometime between 10.15 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on Monday at the private nursery school in the city of Soka, Saitama Prefecture.

The incident came to light after the child’s mother realized what was inside the bottle and contacted the police, Kyodo reported.

The nursery school serves children up to the age of 2. It is located inside a commercial building.

According to the city of Soka, the nursery has suspended its operations following the arrest, with the children in its care placed in other nursery schools.