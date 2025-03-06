Japan’s cherry blossom season is set to kick off on March 21 in Tokyo and Miyazaki Prefecture, with warm weather in late March expected to accelerate blooming across the country.

The forecast, released Wednesday by private weather company Weathernews, is based on more than 2 million cherry blossom reports submitted by users, field surveys of over 1,200 popular viewing spots and temperature observations and predictions.

Key viewing locations are expected to see their first blossoms on the following dates:

Kumamoto Castle in Kumamoto Prefecture: March 22

Ueno Park in Tokyo: March 22

Kochi Park in Kochi Prefecture: March 22

Arashiyama in Kyoto Prefecture: March 28

Hirosaki Park in Aomori Prefecture: April 18

Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Kochi, Yokohama and Kumamoto are also forecast to see blossoms from March 22, with blooms gradually opening across western and eastern Japan through late March. The Tohoku region is expected to see blossoms from early April, while Hokkaido’s cherry blossoms will begin in Hakodate on April 22 and spread across the island through early May.

Blossoms are expected to reach full bloom at a pace similar to or slightly faster than average years in western and eastern Japan. | Getty Images

Blossoms are expected to reach full bloom at a pace similar to or slightly faster than average years in western and eastern Japan. In Tohoku, peak bloom is likely to arrive five days after opening, which is earlier than usual.

The higher the temperature rises, the faster the blossoms will bloom. Temperatures are forecast to be average in western Japan and average to above average in eastern Japan in late March.

In the Tohoku region, where buds have yet to start developing, above-average temperatures forecast from late March through May are prompting the earlier-than-usual bloom forecast.

Weathernews will release its next cherry blossom forecast on March 12.