LoveYourself, a Philippines-based group providing free HIV testing and treatment services, was receiving aid from the United States like innumerable groups promoting health and LGBTQ+ rights around the world.

But unlike so many of those organizations that were forced to close clinics when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day freeze on all foreign assistance on Jan. 20, LoveYourself kept 40 of its staff members affected by the freeze, and its doors stayed open.

The group’s founder, Dr. Ronivin Pagtakhan, credited its self-sustaining model and government partnerships.