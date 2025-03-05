U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Ukraine plan to sign a minerals deal that fell through after a disastrous Oval Office meeting on Friday in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was dismissed from the building, four people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, three of the sources said, cautioning that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.