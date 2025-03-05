Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested on Tuesday a former deputy manager at Hana Credit Union’s Yokohama branch on suspicion of stealing ¥619 million ($4.1 million) in cash from the branch's safe deposit boxes between September 2021 and March 2023.

Police are investigating the total damage, which could exceed ¥1 billion.

The 49-year-old suspect from Chofu, Tokyo, who was dismissed in February 2024, admitted to the allegations, telling police he used the stolen money to pay off debts and gamble, with police believing he gambled on horse and boat racing, according to the Asahi Shimbun.