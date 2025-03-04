Lithuania will become the first country in the European Union to officially leave a multilateral arms regulation agreement when it withdraws on March 6 from the international treaty prohibiting the use of cluster munitions, citing a heightened security threat.

Since the United Nations was created 80 years ago there have been just five formal withdrawals from such multilateral treaties, but three of those — all by Russia — have come since 2021, according to an AFP analysis of the U.N. disarmament office registry.

Lithuania's controversial move comes at a time of heightened tensions in international relations over its neighbor Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with several countries criticizing disarmament treaties.