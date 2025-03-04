U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn’t think a minerals deal with Ukraine is dead despite his very public feud with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It’s a great deal for us,” Trump told reporters Monday, adding that "I’ll let you know tomorrow,” when he addresses a joint session of Congress.

He said Zelenskyy "should be more appreciative” of the billions in U.S. assistance his country has received to fight Russia’s invasion. Asked whether he might end U.S. sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal, Trump said "we’re going to make deals with everybody” to end the war, including European nations.