Gender equality in politics is still elusive in Japan, which marks the 80th anniversary of women's suffrage this year.
Female lawmakers hold only 15.7% of all seats in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament.
Gender-related unconscious bias continues to hinder women's participation in politics, and Japan has a long way to go before fully achieving gender equality in the field.
