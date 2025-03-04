The United States will "not abandon" the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan's defense minister said, days after U.S. President Donald Trump's fiery clash with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy fueled concern in Taiwan over U.S. support for the island.

Taiwan faces the constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the island as part of its territory, and Taipei is heavily reliant on Washington for its security backing.

Trump's repeated criticism of Taiwan over its dominance of the global semiconductor chip industry and its spending on defense has raised doubts about his willingness to protect the island.